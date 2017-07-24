Happy birthday:



You will be much happier if you do your own thing today, instead of trying to please everyone. Get up and get moving. This will be a good day to focus on physical activities such as hiking or running. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 8, 13, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It's time to open up the lines of communication with someone you are having a problem seeing eye-to-eye with. Having an honest and meaningful discussion with them about your concerns will help clear the air. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Make time for family and friends today. If you remain too caught up in your own needs, someone you love will end up feeling left out. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time for investments. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You have much to offer, so don't hold back when it comes to sharing your ideas and suggestions with others. Things are looking icy on the romantic front. You will be able to heat things up by arranging a romantic evening for you and that special someone. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A recent roadblock may have you feeling frustrated. If you are having difficulty figuring out what you want to do in life, a good talk with a close family member will help you see the light. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Good nutrition, plenty of exercise and a good night's rest will help prevent severe health problems. Adjust your schedule to include some downtime for yourself. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Look beyond what is right in front of you and broaden your list of potential business partners. Choose a person whose opinions and values match your own. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time to clean house. Take inventory of what you own, what you need and what you can part with. You will be able to push your plans forward if you are willing to take some risks. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Exploring unfamiliar places will help you find inspiration in the ordinary. You will encounter a particular problem that only you can solve. Have faith in your abilities and you will be able to show everyone how capable you can be. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A close friend may want to meet up with you. He or she has something very important to tell you, so make sure you accept the invitation. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Letting your imagination run wild is the best way to communicate with your higher self. Let creative activities open the door to messages from within. Lady Luck will be with you when it comes to business ventures. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You need to come to terms with whatever has been weighing down your heart recently. It's far past time for you to let the past go. You will be unable to move forward so long as you are still looking back. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although dating can be frustrating, if you hang in there you will eventually find the right person for you. A money-making venture will require investment both in terms of money and time. ✭✭✭