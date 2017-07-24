Saudi soldier killed in landmine blast in border city Asir

A Saudi soldier died on Sunday in a landmine blast in the border city of Asir near Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The incident took place in the morning, when the soldier, a member of a border guard patrol, stepped on the mine, the Saudi Interior Ministry was quoted as saying.



Such incidents have been common along the Saudi-Yemen border since the beginning the Saudi-led war on Yemen two years ago.



Leading a coalition of African and Middle East countries, Saudi Arabia launched the military intervention in Yemen's civil war in 2015.



The coalition has been fighting the Houthi militia and loyalists of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in favor of the government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

