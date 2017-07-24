Liang Ronghua displays a finished "Manghao" mask in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017. According to local folklore, the "Manghao" is a god who can drive away the evil and bring people happiness. People here wear "Manghao" masks to welcome Lunar New Year. Liang is a renowned craftsman specialized in making masks of the "Manghao" god. He started making masks since his 20s, sticked to it for about 30 years, earned high-profile reputation. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

Liang Ronghua carves on a piece of wood to make "Manghao" masks in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

Liang Ronghua cuts a log to get material for "Manghao" masks in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

Liang Ronghua (L) paints a "Manghao" mask in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

Dong Zhengnian, the apprentice of Liang Ronghua, paints on a "Manghao" mask in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

A man wearing a mask of "Manghao" poses for pictures with two girls of Miao ethnic group in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

Liang Ronghua (L) carves on a piece of wood to make "Manghao" masks in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.

Liang Ronghua (R) and his apprentice Dong Zhengnian, display finished "Manghao" masks in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 22, 2017.