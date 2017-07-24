Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.741 against USD Monday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 5 basis points to 6.7410 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.



(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

