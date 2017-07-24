31 terrorist suspects arrested in Myanmar's northern state

A total of 31 suspects have been arrested by the Myanmar security forces in Maungtaw township, northern Rakhine state over the weekend for holding a secret meeting in Kyauk Hlaykha village to commit terrorist acts, Myanmar News Agency reported Monday.



Acting on information, the security forces rounded up the secret meeting venue.



One of the suspects tried to attack the security force members with 14-inch knife but was overpowered and was arrested together with the weapon.



The suspects are under legal examination to ascertain if they are connected with any terrorist organization.



A day earlier, the Myanmar security forces had also arrested nine people suspected of murdering a community leader in Buthidaung township of the same state on July 4, bringing them under investigation.



A spate of violence occurred in Buthidaung and Maungtaw from last October to July with at least 44 civilians being killed and 27 others kidnapped by masked armed men.



Myanmar security forces has been put on high alert in Maungtaw following the incidents.



The killing has prompted nearly hundreds of local ethnic Rakhine villagers to flee the area.



According to a recent statement of the National Security Advisor on the security situation in the state, the military has found increasing evidence of extreme activities in recent weeks with tunnels, guns and a terrorist training camp being uncovered in Buthidaung-Maungtaw area's Mayu Mountain.

