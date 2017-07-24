Aussie car manufacturers cut corners in Japan's Takata airbag recall

Australian car manufacturers have been caught replacing faulty airbags with ones they knew to still be faulty on Monday, as one of the biggest recall sagas in Australian history continues for embattled Japanese manufacturer Takata.



An investigation by consumer watchdog group Choice has discovered that at least five car makers in Australia who were affected by the recall, replaced the airbags with ones that they knew were also susceptible to shoot shrapnel at passengers, while manufacturers such as Nissan and Honda refused to share details with the advocacy group.



"Although Toyota, Mazda, BMW, Lexus and Subaru admitted to Choice they made identical replacements, perhaps more worrying are the other manufacturers who continue to refuse to share this information with the public," Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said.



More than 2.3 million cars have been affected by the recall in Australia since 2009, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman, Rod Sims, said in a statement obtained by Xinhua on Monday that despite the recent concerns, he urges all Australians to check if their car is affected by the recall.



"Do not ignore or delay responding to a letter from your car's manufacturer or retailer asking you to have your car's airbag replaced. The airbags degrade over time and can become lethal by mis-deploying and firing metal shards at the car's occupants," Sims said.



Sims said he intends to discover what information is being given to consumers - especially in relation to the need to replace their airbags for a second time.



"We would have very serious concerns if manufacturers were found to be misleading consumers about their car's safety in breach of their obligations under consumer law," Sims said.



"If consumers have already had their airbag replaced, they should contact their manufacturer for advice as to what kind of airbag it was replaced with and how long it is expected to last."



This new focus comes as police attributed the death of a 58-year-old man on Friday with a faulty airbag in his Honda CRV, which was involved in a crash in the Sydney suburb of Cabramatta.

