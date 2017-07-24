S. Korean president's approval rating falls for 2 weeks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's approval rating fell for two straight weeks due to the recent announcement of liberal policies that led conservatives to withdraw support for the new leader, a weekly survey showed Monday.
According to the Realmeter poll, Moon's support rate was 72.4 percent last week, down 2.2 percentage points from the previous week. It was the second consecutive weekly decline.
It was based on a survey of 2,540 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had 1.9 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
Support for Moon, who took office on May 10, had hovered around 80 percent, before falling to early 70 percent as his government announced liberal policies such as the double-digit increase in minimum wage, plan to reduce nuclear power plants and the welfare-oriented economic policy.
The liberal policy announcements encouraged conservative voters to break away from the new president.
Moon's ruling Democratic Party garnered 50.4 percent in approval scores last week, keeping the top post under the new government.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party gained 16 percent of support, followed by the minor conservative Righteous Party with 7.3 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party won 6.7 percent in support, with the centrist People's Party getting 5.1 percent of support.