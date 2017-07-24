Happy birthday:



Set aside some quiet time today so you can reflect on your personal life and explore your feelings. By focusing on soul-searching, you will be able to get a better understanding of what you want out of life. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 12, 15.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your environment will have a huge impact on your attitude. You will find yourself being more encouraging and positive if you surround yourself with people who have those attributes. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A discussion with old friends will help give you a clearer picture of the way others perceive you. This new awareness will allow you to change things about yourself. Financial matters will take up much of your time and attention. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do your best to keep the peace at home and avoid criticizing others. A happy home means a happy life. Education should be a priority. The more you learn about your area of expertise, the more competitive you will be. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Change is coming. Stop resisting and open your mind to the possibilities these changes will open up for you. A friend will be in need of a shoulder to cry on, so keep your agenda free. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Adding a personal touch will make all the difference when dealing with other people. The stars will align when it comes to money. You will discover some great deals if you head out shopping. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Step up and take charge and you will create a new path; not only for you, but for others as well. Listen to the opinions of others with an open mind. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Conflicting opinions may make getting everyone on the same sheet of music very difficult today. Your abilities to negotiate and act the diplomate will be pushed to their limits. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Think before you speak. The wrong word today could end up leading to disaster. Make sure you tailor your message. How you put things should depend on who you are talking to. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Trust your gut if something does not feel right today. Make whatever alterations are necessary to get the job done. Act with discretion when it comes to airing your opinions. You don't want to put your foot in your mouth. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You may have no choice but to put some projects on hold today, as your superiors have others plans for you. You will be better off just going with the flow for now. Personal matters will demand your attention. ✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You may have been stuck in a rut recently. Try to find new and innovative ways to spice up your routine. You may be surprised to find that this leads to an even more efficient way to get things done. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may not always love taking charge of things, but today it will be vital for you to do so if you want to get anything done. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a good time to get out and meet someone new. ✭✭✭