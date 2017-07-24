puzzle





1 Tennis great Chris



6 Combined



11 Jamaican music genre



14 Old pro



15 Even the score once more



16 Sick



17 What the bird doctor had to make casts do



19 Prefix that means "new"



20 In-flight info



21 It has a supporting role



22 Tonic complement



23 Strangling device



27 Three-note musical interval



29 "Cycle" beginning



30 Provo's state



32 Feudal subject



33 Where one hopes to find an empty room



34 Spud



36 Made into strings, in the kitchen



39 Carries with great difficulty



41 Cellphone transmitter



43 Faux butter



44 Church authority



46 Not even once



48 Web address



49 Non-jingling change



51 Lacking in manners



52 Drill insert



53 Parts of a drum set



56 Looks over



58 Fearsome Tolkien creature



59 Type of whiskey



60 Slippery aquatic critter



61 Chinese philosophical principle



62 What the designer engaged in for twin girls?



68 Home of the 20s?



69 "This ___" (crate words)



70 Lose rigidity



71 Kathy Gifford's middle name



72 Grating, voicewise



73 Noted gift-giver

1 Helper of 73-Across



2 Seven, on a sundial



3 Amphibious young'un



4 Send, as a patient to a specialist



5 Bring forward for inspection, informally



6 Common savings-plan feature



7 Waiting for its first owner



8 Cocked, as a hat



9 Features of winter jackets



10 Like taller models



11 What the melodious caveman would do?



12 Calvin of fashion



13 Solitary



18 Drumroll sound



23 Slyness



24 Make void



25 The prayer of a jeweler?



26 Use, as dinner plates



28 Three harmonizing as one



31 Ax wielder, often



35 Add punch to, as an engine



37 Inducing the creeps



38 Birdbrains



40 Dispatched



42 Thing to do with a coupon



45 Keep an online business happy



47 Enjoys a book again and again



50 Atlanta suburb or city of ancient Ionia



53 Wreck beyond recognition



54 Give a keynote address



55 Planter's needs



57 Prefix for "violet"



63 Eat dinner quaintly



64 Person handling bugs?



65 Lithium-battery link



66 "Death Be ___ Proud"



67 Score that's 4.0 or below





