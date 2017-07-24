Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Tennis great Chris

  6 Combined

 11 Jamaican music genre

 14 Old pro

 15 Even the score once more

 16 Sick

 17 What the bird doctor had to make casts do

 19 Prefix that means "new"

 20 In-flight info

 21 It has a supporting role

 22 Tonic complement

 23 Strangling device

 27 Three-note musical interval

 29 "Cycle" beginning

 30 Provo's state

 32 Feudal subject

 33 Where one hopes to find an empty room

 34 Spud

 36 Made into strings, in the kitchen

 39 Carries with great difficulty

 41 Cellphone transmitter

 43 Faux butter

 44 Church authority

 46 Not even once

 48 Web address

 49 Non-jingling change

 51 Lacking in manners

 52 Drill insert

 53 Parts of a drum set

 56 Looks over

 58 Fearsome Tolkien creature

 59 Type of whiskey

 60 Slippery aquatic critter

 61 Chinese philosophical principle

 62 What the designer engaged in for twin girls?

 68 Home of the 20s?

 69 "This ___" (crate words)

 70 Lose rigidity

 71 Kathy Gifford's middle name

 72 Grating, voicewise

 73 Noted gift-giver

DOWN

  1 Helper of 73-Across

  2 Seven, on a sundial

  3 Amphibious young'un

  4 Send, as a patient to a specialist

  5 Bring forward for inspection, informally

  6 Common savings-plan feature

  7 Waiting for its first owner

  8 Cocked, as a hat

  9 Features of winter jackets

 10 Like taller models

 11 What the melodious caveman would do?

 12 Calvin of fashion

 13 Solitary

 18 Drumroll sound

 23 Slyness

 24 Make void

 25 The prayer of a jeweler?

 26 Use, as dinner plates

 28 Three harmonizing as one

 31 Ax wielder, often

 35 Add punch to, as an engine

 37 Inducing the creeps

 38 Birdbrains

 40 Dispatched

 42 Thing to do with a coupon

 45 Keep an online business happy

 47 Enjoys a book again and again

 50 Atlanta suburb or city of ancient Ionia

 53 Wreck beyond recognition

 54 Give a keynote address

 55 Planter's needs

 57 Prefix for "violet"

 63 Eat dinner quaintly

 64 Person handling bugs?

 65 Lithium-battery link

 66 "Death Be ___ Proud"

 67 Score that's 4.0 or below

solution



 



