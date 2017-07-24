puzzle
ACROSS
1 Tennis great Chris
6 Combined
11 Jamaican music genre
14 Old pro
15 Even the score once more
16 Sick
17 What the bird doctor had to make casts do
19 Prefix that means "new"
20 In-flight info
21 It has a supporting role
22 Tonic complement
23 Strangling device
27 Three-note musical interval
29 "Cycle" beginning
30 Provo's state
32 Feudal subject
33 Where one hopes to find an empty room
34 Spud
36 Made into strings, in the kitchen
39 Carries with great difficulty
41 Cellphone transmitter
43 Faux butter
44 Church authority
46 Not even once
48 Web address
49 Non-jingling change
51 Lacking in manners
52 Drill insert
53 Parts of a drum set
56 Looks over
58 Fearsome Tolkien creature
59 Type of whiskey
60 Slippery aquatic critter
61 Chinese philosophical principle
62 What the designer engaged in for twin girls?
68 Home of the 20s?
69 "This ___" (crate words)
70 Lose rigidity
71 Kathy Gifford's middle name
72 Grating, voicewise
73 Noted gift-giver
DOWN
1 Helper of 73-Across
2 Seven, on a sundial
3 Amphibious young'un
4 Send, as a patient to a specialist
5 Bring forward for inspection, informally
6 Common savings-plan feature
7 Waiting for its first owner
8 Cocked, as a hat
9 Features of winter jackets
10 Like taller models
11 What the melodious caveman would do?
12 Calvin of fashion
13 Solitary
18 Drumroll sound
23 Slyness
24 Make void
25 The prayer of a jeweler?
26 Use, as dinner plates
28 Three harmonizing as one
31 Ax wielder, often
35 Add punch to, as an engine
37 Inducing the creeps
38 Birdbrains
40 Dispatched
42 Thing to do with a coupon
45 Keep an online business happy
47 Enjoys a book again and again
50 Atlanta suburb or city of ancient Ionia
53 Wreck beyond recognition
54 Give a keynote address
55 Planter's needs
57 Prefix for "violet"
63 Eat dinner quaintly
64 Person handling bugs?
65 Lithium-battery link
66 "Death Be ___ Proud"
67 Score that's 4.0 or below
solution