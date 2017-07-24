China’s navy has freedom of navigation in non-sovereign international maritime regions: Defense ministry

A press conference about the development of the People's Liberation Army was held on Monday in Beijing. Photo: SCIO

Chinese navy's vessels and aircrafts have the freedom of navigation and overflight in the non-sovereign international maritime regions just like any other countries, Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Monday.He made the remarks while responding to questions regarding Chinese navy's recent appearance and operation in the waters near the US, the UK and Australia at a press conference about the development of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) held on Monday in Beijing."Chinese navy's operations can't be counted as 'high-profile.' The PLA has actively increased military exchanges with other countries, and participated in many missions like international peacekeeping, overseas escort, humanitarian rescue and disaster relief, and these have shown a good image and responsibility of a major power's military force," Wu said when he was asked about whether Chinese navy's high-profile operations overseas would become a new normal when China is planning to build a strong navy.