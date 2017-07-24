Liupanshui International Marathon ends

The 2017 Liupanshui International Marathon concluded on July 23 in Liupanshui, Guizhou Province. Photo: Courtesy of The 2017 Liupanshui International Marathon





The 2017 Liupanshui International Marathon concluded on July 23 in Liupanshui, Guizhou Province. The winner for men's group was Alemu Bekele Gebre, an African long-distance runner who competes internationally for Bahrain, who crossed the finish line at 2:18:21. Kenyan Tanui Rodah Jepkorir claimed the title in the women's group at 2:38:22.



The Liupanshui International Marathon is the only large international sporting event in Liupanshui city. It has been held since 2013 and has become not only an event for avid runners but also an annual festival where local sports and exercise enthusiasts can join in and experience the marathon spirit. The 2017 event, themed "Cool Marathon, Happy Liupanshui," drew more than 30,000 people from nine countries and regions across the world. They participated in a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 10-kilometer run and a mass health run.



Chinese singer Chen Sisi and Olympic race walker Wang Liping also participated in the event.



To better help female runners prepare for the competition, a specially designed marathon training camp was organized by event operator Beijing Rapid Sport ahead of the competition.



"We have seen the development of the Liupanshui marathon over the years, and we are dedicated to organizing more activities in line with the event, with an aim to provide a more exciting competition and quality services to the runners," said Liu Xiaolei, the founder and CEO of Beijing Rapid Sport.





