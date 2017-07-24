Aussie PM to discuss possibility of fixed, four-year parliamentary terms with opposition

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has agreed to discuss the prospect of fixed, four-year parliamentary terms with opposition leader Bill Shorten, after Shorten raised the issue in a TV interview on Sunday.



A spokesperson for the prime minister has confirmed that Turnbull called Shorten following the interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) political program Insiders, telling Fairfax Media that "the two agreed to discuss the matter further when they next meet," in a move which has since been applauded by experts.



On Monday, the University of New South Wales's Dean of Law, Prof. George Williams said four-year terms would allow governments to focus on governing, arguing that current, three-year terms often do not allow a government to make meaningful changes.



"That sweet spot for actually developing some policy, for getting longer term issues on the agenda, what we've seen is three years or two and a half years tends to be too short," Williams said.



"It's why around the world and in every state and territory it's been thought that four years is a better length."



In the interview on Sunday, Shorten said that Australia "needs four-year terms" in order to ensure that the government can get on with delivering its vision.



"What this country needs is long term policy-making. Governments can be more daring and determined if they're not constantly thinking about the next election," he said.



"The federal political system seems out of whack in that everything is so short-term. The average life of a federal government is two-and-a-half years, not even three years."



But despite the apparent bipartisanship shown by the prime minister and Shorten, some of those in the government have declared that changing the length of term is not a "top priority" even if the idea holds merit.



"I think there is an opportunity to align the federal government with the state parliaments across Australia," Trade Minister Steven Ciobo told the ABC on Monday.



"I think the Australian public would be profoundly supportive of it, but that's not to say there aren't aspects which need to be closely looked at."



The idea has previously been voted upon. In 1988, Australians rejected a push to increase the length of term to four years.

