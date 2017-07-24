China urges India to give up unattainable fantasy: defense ministry

China urged India on Monday to give up impractical "illusory thinking" and immediately withdraw its troops that have crossed into Chinese territory.



The 90-year history of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) demonstrated that the army's ability to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity has continued to strengthen. It is easier to shake the mountains than to shake the PLA, defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said at a press conference on Monday in Beijing.



"China's border forces have put in place emergency response measures and will further enhance targeted deployment and training. China will safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security interests at all costs," said Wu.



Indian troops crossed into China's Doklam region in June and obstructed a road construction project on a plateau that borders the Indian state of Sikkim, media reported.



"The Doklam region is part of China's territory. China has every right to build road in its own territory," Wu added.



"India should immediately withdraw its troops to the Indian side of the boundary with China, which is a precondition and basis for resolving the conflict. India should take practical measures to correct its wrongdoing, stop provocation and jointly safeguard peace in the border regions," said Wu.





