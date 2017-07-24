Shootout at Mexico City market kills two, injures 10

At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured on Sunday in a shootout in the wake of a street fight at a local market in Mexico City.



The city's Attorney General's Office issued a statement saying the shooting at the San Juan market, which is located in the city's populous borough of Iztapalapa, left a 45-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man dead among the closely packed stalls. Among the injured were two minors.



Authorities said they are investigating the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.



Eyewitnesses told reporters that the shooting followed a fight that broke out on the street.



The typical San Juan market sells everything from clothing to foodstuffs, and is several kilometers long.



Earlier this week, Mexican military troops killed eight alleged members of a drug cartel, including their suspected leader, in a firefight adjacent to the area of the Sunday shootout.

