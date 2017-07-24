Party chief of Jiangsu court removed from post for disciplinary violations

Xu Qianfei, former Party chief of the higher people's court of east China's Jiangsu Province, has been removed from his post for serious disciplinary violations, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said Monday.



The CCDI also advised the Supreme People's Court to remove Xu from his post as head of the higher people's court of Jiangsu Province.



According to the CCDI, Xu was found to have taken advantage of his post to interfere with legal cases to seek benefits for others.



Xu also breached Party rules in taking cash and other gifts, visiting previleged clubs, playing golf, taking part in banquets paid by public funds. He violated discipline in promotion of officials and failed to report his personal information in accordance with rules, said the CCDI.



Xu was demoted to a non-leadership position at the director-general level, said the CCDI.



The profits from his improper activities will be confiscated, it added.

