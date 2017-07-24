Spectacular views of islands in China’s youngest city Sansha

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the founding of Sansha city, South China’s Hainan Province. Officially set up on July 24 in 2012 on Yongxing Island, the prefecture-level city Sansha administers the Xisha, Zhongsha and Nansha islands and their surrounding waters in the South China Sea. Below is a collection of scenic views from the islands governed by Sansha.

The sunset glow tints the sea off Jinqing Island in Sansha city, Hainan Province, July 24, 2016. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A beautiful view of Yongxing Island in Sansha City, Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A beach on Jinqing Island in Sansha City, Hainan Province, July 18, 2015. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A beautiful view of Yongxing Island in Sansha City, Hainan Province, Dec. 13, 2012. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A beautiful view of Yongxing Island in Sansha City, Hainan Province, Dec. 13, 2012. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The sunset glow tints the sea off Jinqing Island in Sansha city, Hainan Province, July 24, 2016. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Pictured is a bird’s-eye view of the Yongle Islands on June 10, 2017. (Chinanews.com/Luo Yunfei)

The sun sets over Jinqing Island on July 24, 2016. (Chinanews.com/Luo Yunfei)





