An eye-opening show of muscles at China Fitness

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Participants pose during the China Fitness 2017 event in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 22, 2017. More than 600 professional athletes took part in China’s largest bodybuilding and fitness contest, which was organized by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association. There were four categories in the event – men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s bodybuilding, men's physique and women’s bikini-fitness. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)