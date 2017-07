Mr Bolt, wearing a red shirt vest, turned 2 years old on July 21, 2017. He celebrated the special day with six other penguin friends at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, India. The seven Humboldt penguins were brought from South Korea to the Byculla Zoo.Photos: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images/CFP

