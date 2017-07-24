Student film on transgender teen draws attention to China’s sex education reforms

A film produced by high school students in Beijing exploring transgender issues has sparked discussions regarding China's sex education reform.



The film, Escape, or "Taoli" in Chinese, tells the story of a transgender woman's struggle with her identity and the support she receives from classmates.



The 75-minute film was premiered last week to a small group of students and parents at The High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China (HSARUC).



A short clip of the film has been uploaded on qq.com.



Produced, directed and performed by 37 students at HSARUC, about 70 percent of the self-funded film was shot on the school's campus.



Hu Ranran, director of the film and a senior at HSARUC, told the Beijing Youth Daily that she decided to make the film because she has transgender friends and feels both students and parents lack an understanding of the group.



The film has seen a mixed reception, mostly because of its topic.



Despite receiving praise from fellow students, it was not screened at HSARUC's film festival this year due to its "forward" theme, the report said.



"Many parents - including mine - still find the topic difficult to talk about. After watching it, they only commented on the production and acting," Hu told the paper. However, educators see the film as a positive step in sex education.



Dai Chong, a teacher at Beijing National Day School, said that while sex education still faces resistance in China, schools should help students better explore their gender identities.