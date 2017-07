Highlights of Int'l Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia

The MiG-29 jet fighters of Russia's aerobatic team "Swifts" perform during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

The Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates perform in their MB-339 planes during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Two SU-30 SM fighter aircrafts perform during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A MB-339 plane of the Al Fursan aerobatic team of United Arab Emirates performs during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A Latvian aerobatic group on L-39 aircrafts perform during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A Russian aerobatic group perform in their L-39 aircrafts during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Children play with toy planes during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

People watch a Mi-26T2 during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

SU-30 SM fighter aircrafts perform during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Russia, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

