‘Dunkirk’ wins top spot

Promotional material for Dunkirk Photo: IC





Big-budget World War II epic Dunkirk stormed to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend on the strength of stellar reviews and a sterling big screen debut by pop star Harry Styles, industry estimates showed Sunday.



The film directed by Briton Christopher Nolan - which took in an estimated $50.5 million in the US and Canada, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations - has been hailed by many critics as a masterpiece.



It stars One Direction singer Styles in the retelling of the heroic evacuation in 1940 of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France under constant German bombardment.



Raunchy comedy Girls Trip, starring Queen Latifah and Will Smith's better half Jada Pinkett Smith, debuted in second place with $30.4 million in tickets sold.



Third place went to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which pulled in $22 million in its third week of release. Overall, it has raked in more than $250 million in North America.



Last week's box-office leader, War For the Planet of the Apes - the latest installation in the saga of intelligent primates' battle against an evil human dictator - raked in $20.4 million in its second week for fourth place.



Rounding out the top five was another debut, Luc Besson's $180 million space fantasy Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.



The EuropaCorp-financed film starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, said to be the most expensive independent film ever made, grossed just over $17 million.



Rounding out the top 10 were:



Despicable Me 3 ($12.7 million)



Baby Driver ($6.0 million)



The Big Sick ($5.0 million)



Wonder Woman ($4.6 million)



Wish Upon ($2.5 million)



