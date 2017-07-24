Forty Pakistani teachers to undergo 15-day government-sponsored Chinese language training program in Beijing

A group of 40 Pakistani teachers left for Beijing on Sunday as part of the 2017 International Chinese Language Teacher Training Program sponsored by the Chinese government to get training on how to impart the Chinese language efficiently.



A special see-off ceremony for the teachers was held at the Chinese Embassy in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad which was attended by Zhao Lijian, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Arshad Ali, executive director of Pakistan's Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.



At the event, Zhao said "language is a bridge among different cultures, a bridge to bring our hearts closer to each other. If you can master the Chinese language, you will get a better understanding of the essence of the Chinese culture and the Chinese way of thinking, thus you can better communicate and work with Chinese friends."



This is the third batch of Pakistani teachers to come to China for language training since 2015. So far, at least 120 Pakistani teachers have received training under the program.



A total of 40 teachers from different institutes across Pakistan will train under the 15-day program, which is organized and sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Commission of Education and the Beijing International Education Exchange Center.



Currently, four Confucius Institutes have been working in different areas of Pakistan to teach Chinese language and culture.





