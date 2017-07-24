Marvel brings Thor, new king Black Panther for Comic-Con

Chris Hemsworth Photo: IC

Thor has lost his invincible hammer and Black Panther shoulders the responsibility of being a new king, in exclusive scenes shown from Disney's Marvel studios' upcoming superhero movies at San Diego's Comic-Con.One of the most high-profile draws of the annual convention for pop and nerd culture fans, Marvel's star-studded panel session on Saturday kicked off with Thor: Ragnarok, due in theaters in November.Director Taika Waititi joined stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett to discuss how the Norse god has evolved in the film, specifically as he has lost his power-wielding hammer, is trapped on a planet named Sakaar and has to fight in a gladiator contest with the Hulk."I've played this character five times now... I got a bit bored with myself and wanted to make something different," Hemsworth said.Comedy weaves through a trailer that shows Thor meeting the Hulk and filling him in on his status, saying "I'm doing my own thing now, I'm not really hanging out with the Avengers anymore, it all got very corporate."Avid fans, many of whom lined up overnight to get into the 6,500-seat Hall H, gave a rousing standing ovation for the first footage from 2018's Black Panther, in which Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa, the new king of fictional African nation Wakanda, who is also a deadly superhero."T'Challa is someone who got his power from the people around him and his history," director Ryan Coogler said. "History is something very important to me, my family and African culture."Scenes showed T'Challa, joined by his spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and warrior Okoyo (Danai Gurira), in slick fight scenes with a villain named Ulysses (Andy Serkis,) as well as T'Challa's ambitious brother Erik (Michael B. Jordan).