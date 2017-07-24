Summer holidays stressful for parents

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Summer vacation is finally here. But how do students spend the two months?I remember my summer vacations. When I was in school, we were given a booklet of homework for each subject and were usually required to write two or three short essays about our experience during the break. Middle and high school summer vacation in China is something that sounds good in name, but in reality, you would be swamped with mock exams.There are probably three types of students. The "finish the homework at the beginning of the break to get it out of the way so that you can enjoy the rest of the break" type. The "pace it and do a certain number of pages every day" type, and the "procrastinate and try to finish it three days before the next semester starts" type - which is where I usually found myself, even though I swore that "this time it's going to be different!"My parents didn't get long vacations to take me traveling. So, I spent my summer holidays at my aunt's place in the countryside. There were no computers, no smartphones, and no video games. I hung out a lot with my cousins who were six or seven years older than me.We just played in the field, helped out with the farming, chased geese and fished for crayfish.I did nothing most of the time. Come to think of it, I probably didn't learn much or develop any skills during my breaks. It's probably not considered meaningful, but it was fun. That's probably not how parents today like to see their kids spend two months of school vacation though.I can't imagine how stressful summer vacation must be for parents, especially nowadays. After all, it is your responsibility as parents to provide the best for your children."Don't you know how important it is to give them the best experience possible so that they could learn from a relaxed, playful environment?" Education experts say all sorts of things.Your friends always seem more knowledgeable about how to raise a child than you. "What? You are just letting your kid run around undisciplined, hanging out with his or her friends and playing video games? No, no, no. Take them traveling, overseas preferably so that they get to see the world.""No, take them to a summer camp where they can learn the importance of independence.""No, sign them up for a summer course to learn English or French, how to play the piano or whatever.""It's important for kids to relax, but you also want them to learn, so a museum is better than an amusement park. Also, you have to remember to update your social media constantly," they say, and the suggestions keep coming.I have been out of touch, and I have no idea how teenagers today enjoy their long overdue break.They certainly have more options than when I was in school, I'd like to think. They probably travel a lot more, or perhaps they spend more time on their computers and phones. Maybe they try to master a new skill.Whatever it is, I hope they have fun.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.