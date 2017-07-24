Time to end scalper rule

Many sports, music and drama fans turn a blind eye to scalpers. Others would approach them and bargain. They are usually people who decide to go to an event on a whim, find the tickets sold out and are willing to buy tickets at a higher price. It's also possible that their friends canceled on them at the last minute, and they hope to recoup their costs by selling the extra tickets.



The price drops to a level that people on a modest budget can afford after the event starts. Lots of people take advantage of ticket scalping. I used to be one of them.



I bought tickets for seven sold-out films through a "friend of a friend" during the film festival period this year. I paid an extra 10 percent to secure the seats, and it was still a bargain. Last month, I bought two theater tickets from a man who was just dumped by his girlfriend. He charged less than professional scalpers and gave me a 50 yuan ($7.4) discount. He even delivered the tickets in person.



I didn't realize how much ticket scalping affects the market until my friend Amelia complained that she could not get concert tickets for a famous performer's show from an authorized seller at the advertised price.



"You have to pay at least double for regular seats. Front seats are five to 10 times the original price," she said.



Scalping is not limited to movie and show tickets. The other day I went to the US consulate in Shanghai for a visa appointment, only to find out that I made a mistake and was scheduled for November and not that day.



Devastated, I went to Amelia to whine about my idiocy which might result in the cancellation of my trip in October. She offered an easy solution. She told me about a WeChat account and shared the person's contact card.



"Contact him. Pay 200 yuan, and you'll be rescheduled to a satisfactory date," she said.



I tried it and got an appointment for early August. The mysterious "agent" even told me he could get me an appointment for a day in the coming week if I am willing to pay 500 yuan.



I suddenly realized the horror of domination by scalpers: hospital registration, vehicle license bidding, train tickets during the high traffic season, and the list goes on. We cannot continue like this.



