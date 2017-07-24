Rare thundershower scene in eastern county

A rare scene of a thundershower at sunset on a cloudy day in Liancheng County, East China’s Fujian Province, July 21, 2017. Viewed from far away, a giant rainfall column connected the sky and land against the backdrop of a sunset. (Photo/Weibo account of CCTV)

