Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

So said a woman surnamed Guo whose right foot was injured while she was getting into a taxi registered to popular Chinese car-hailing service Didi on June 18. The driver took Guo to the hospital where a doctor said Guo's right ankle was broken. Claiming that he is disabled, the driver said he could not afford Guo's medical bill. So, Guo contacted the car-hailing company to ask for compensation. But after initially texting to say that the company would compensate Guo following an investigation, Didi did not contact Guo. The company said it was still investigating the accident. (Beijing Morning Post)