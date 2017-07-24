Herbs form giant Taichi Diagram in county

Herbs form a giant mosaic, about 100 meters in diameter, in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province. The county 165 kilometers north of Beijing was declared a production base for herbs in 2014 as the country increases support for traditional Chinese medicine. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zaidong)

Herbs form a giant mosaic, about 100 meters in diameter, in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province. The county 165 kilometers north of Beijing was declared a production base for herbs in 2014 as the country increases support for traditional Chinese medicine. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zaidong)

Herbs form a giant mosaic, about 100 meters in diameter, in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province. The county 165 kilometers north of Beijing was declared a production base for herbs in 2014 as the country increases support for traditional Chinese medicine. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zaidong)

An aerial view of herbs grown in the pattern of the colorful Taichi Diagram, about 100 meters in diameter, in Luanping County, North China’s Hebei Province. The county 165 kilometers north of Beijing was declared a production base for herbs in 2014 as the country increases support for traditional Chinese medicine. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zaidong)