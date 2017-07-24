Ancient rock inscription, monument discovered in N China

An ancient rock inscription and stone monument dating back 900 years have been discovered on a mountain in Cixian county, northern China's Hebei Province.



The inscription, made up of more than 130 Chinese characters, was carved on a piece of smooth stone about 1 meter high and 1.5 meter wide, according to the local cultural heritage administration.



The stone monument was underneath the inscription, on which about 300 Chinese characters were carved, it said.



Both the inscription and the monument recorded the renovation of Chouchan Temple during the Song Dynasty (960-1279).



Chouchan Temple is believed to be where Master Sengchou, a famous monk in the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-577), taught Zen Buddhism.



According to historical records, Sengchou learned Buddhist doctrine and martial arts at the Shaolin Temple. As a kungfu expert, Sengchou played a significant role in the tradition of Shaolin monks practicing martial arts.



"The new discovery offers valuable materials to study the history of Chouchan Temple and other famous temples," said Liu Xinchang, head of the history association of Handan city.

