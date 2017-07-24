Residents demand fake rain from weather bureau

Shanghai meteorological service announced that they have no plans to introduce artificial rain to cool down hot weather, according to the Laodong Daily.



With record-breaking heat hitting Shanghai all month, residents are asking why the weather bureau won't create artificial rainfall to help.



In 2004, when Shanghai experienced consecutive hot days, the weather bureau experimented with artificial rain to ease the temperature.



Artificial rain works by using airplanes to release pyrotechnic flares and burn acetone silver iodide solution in clouds, thus liquifying clouds and turn them into rain. Temperature can be lowered 5 C to 8 C.



An expert from the weather bureau said artificial rainfall is not easy, as the government has to first make sure that any bombs and rockets launched into the sky do not collide with commercial passenger airplanes. The expert also said small rainfall may even make the weather hotter due to humidity.

