Tropical cyclone will reduce city’s heat wave

Shanghai issued a second red heat wave alert as temperatures in downtown Xujiahui area exceeded 40 C at 1 pm Monday, according to the news portal eastday.com.



Shanghai also issued the 13th consecutive orange heat wave alert Monday.



Tuesday's weather forecast is sunny, with temperatures reaching 40 C.



However, local residents in Shanghai will finally see some relief starting this Wednesday as a tropical cyclone approaches the southern coast of East China.



The tropical cyclone will reduce the subtropical highs of Shanghai, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, to 38 C Wednesday and 36 C Friday.





