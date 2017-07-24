PLA capable of dealing with security threats amid ongoing military reform: senior military officer

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is capable of dealing with security threats and safeguarding the country's sovereignty amid ongoing reforms, a senior military officer said on Monday.
"Based on the directives of President Xi Jinping
, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) as well as the Central Military Commission (CMC), a series of measures have been implemented to strengthen combat-readiness, including reinforcing air and sea patrols, remote-seas training and trans-regional joint military exercises," Major General Zhou Shangping, deputy director-general of the Operations Bureau of the Joint Staff Department of the CMC, said on Monday.
He made the remarks in response to questions about whether the PLA's combat readiness would be undermined during the period of military reform at a press conference on Monday in Beijing.
"We are absolutely capable of dealing with security threats and safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhou said.
An important goal of the reform is to improve the military's combat-readiness and combat capability by reforming the military command system and optimizing the structure and strengthening combat forces, Zhou said.