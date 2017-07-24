Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"It's so noisy that I can't sleep!"Residents in a new neighborhood in Baoshan district complained that they have been tortured by the sounds of dripping air conditioners from each of their upstairs neighbors. A property owner said about half of the 2,700 households in the new compound have leaking air conditioners. An elderly resident said water drips into their bedroom's windowsill, causing everyone a lot of trouble and even some injuries. A staff from the community's property management company said they will arrange qualified workers to install drainage pipes, though he is not sure when.