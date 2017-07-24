China is leading the global path for blockchain investments

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"What a time to be alive," a good friend of mine in Shanghai used to say whenever he came across an intriguing development or innovation.



I am more than tempted to say the same whenever I scroll through my WeChat circle of friends studying or working here who are consumed by the latest craze: blockchain.



There's no simple and all-encompassing definition, as blockchain is a very complex technology still in its infancy. But basically a blockchain is a global database that maintains a continuously growing list of ordered records, called "blocks."



The technology is supposed to make information more secure, efficient and easy to manage, but it seems to have captured the heart and mind of Shanghai youth for its prospect of making easy money.



Indeed, scores of people are drawn to this trend due to the skyrocketing prices of Bitcoin, a so-called cryptocurrency built on the blockchain.



Within the last couple of years, its value went up from approximately $250 to $3,000, appealing to many tech-savvy youngsters in the hopes of multiplying their investment in a short amount of time.



Will the blockchain craze live up to its hype? Maybe. Yet, what I see now are two robust and underlying trends likely to continue to grow.



The first is the fact that China and its society are, for the first time ever in contemporary history, leading a technological wave, but this time, it is not from the West to the rest.



Everyone around the world is learning, watching and analyzing what is coming out of China regarding blockchain technologies. That has never before been the case for a country that has made its fame as a skilled "reverse engineer" of Western-imitated products.



The second major trend I have been observing is the phenomenon of Chinese youth involvement in technology investing.



Only until a couple years ago, young people were either the developers of novel ideas or employees of such companies. Investing in technology firms was out of reach, dominated mostly by venture capitalist firms who boast portfolios in the billions of dollars.



Now, thanks to the emergence of a new technological platform dubbed the "initial coin offering, ICO" (crowdfunding based on blockchain), even a petty investment of $100 can get you involved with a startup.



This is a trend that has been popularized among local youth and is taking root among their global peers as well, once again making China a leader, not a follower, of a cutting edge trend.



The examples are abundant. I am seeing friends setting up many gatherings and clubs, such as the Fudan Blockchain Association formed by many with a new yet avid interest in financial technologies.



For better or worse, this is creating a grass-roots environment where innovation can come from within local society itself instead of the traditional sources of governmental policies or big-business investments.



If I may romanticize the whole phenomenon even further, I could even say that blockchain technologies are catalyzing the democratization of technology development and investment by bringing opportunities down to the commons in terms of financial accessibility and easing their reach.



Will these trends become major game changers in the realm of technological advancement? We must wait and see. But one thing is for certain, China is the place to look for that.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.