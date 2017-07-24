Dog day afternoons

Anyone fortunate enough to have an air conditioning system in their home or office is probably not going to be stepping outside these days. With record-breaking highs and a citywide red heat alert, the smartest thing to do right now is stay indoors at all costs. However, a large segment of Shanghai's population still must work out of doors regardless of temperatures. From couriers to construction workers, many of the hardest jobs are, right now, also the hottest.



Mr Gao, a 40-year-old food deliveryman who spends his days darting in and out of downtown buildings bringing meals to office workers, told the Global Times that he only gets one break per day, from 3 pm to 4 pm.



"I usually work from morning till evening. Lunch and dinner are the busiest periods, during which I have to run quickly and finish as many orders as possible," he said, adding that delivery orders are increasing because the intense heat keeps office workers at their desks.



"I work over 11 hours per day," said Ms Tian, a cleaner who keeps a face mask on to avoid breathing dust and cleaning fluid fumes.



She stays so busy that she wouldn't pause her duties for this interview. "I only take short breaks when having meals or going to the restroom."



There are in fact municipal regulations that require employers to pay a high temperature allowance to outdoor workers.



"Our company paid us an allowance for high temperature, but it is just a little bit, only enough to buy myself a couple cold drinks," Mr Ji, a courier who works from 8 am to 8 pm, said.



Local power supplies are also feeling the stress of the summer heat, with tens of millions of air conditioner units running simultaneously, pushing power stations to their limit.



As such, city power workers must also go outside for repairs and maintenance whenever a blackout happens in a residential community or office building.



Heatstroke and sunburns are just some of the downsides for outdoor laborers, who were recently advised by the government to stop work or shorten their hours during the red alert.

Power workers check electric wires under the scorching sun in Shanghai.

(From top) A large segment of Shanghai's working population including day laborers must stay outside regardless of the sizzling temperatures. Photos: Yang Hui/GT














































