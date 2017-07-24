CPC meeting stresses stability, progress in China's economic work

China will stick to the basic tone of "seeking progress while maintaining stability" for its economic work in the second half of 2017, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday.
The meeting, presided over by Xi Jinping
, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stressed that China will implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy with supply-side structural reform as the main theme in the latter half of this year.
Efforts should be made to ensure stable and healthy economic development, push forward the supply-side structural reform and guard against systemic financial risks, according to a statement released after the meeting.