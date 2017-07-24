Five injured in attack in Swiss town

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/24 19:38:15
At least five people were injured, two seriously, in an attack which occurred Monday morning in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen, local police said.
Local police told a press briefing that the suspect was still at large. Witnesses said the Old Town of Schaffhausen was sealed off to allow police to continue their search.
The owner of a shop in the area told local media that the attack was by a man with a chainsaw, but local police did not comment on this detail.
Schaffhausen is a Swiss town on the upper Rhine River near the German border.