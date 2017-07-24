Five injured in attack in Swiss town

At least five people were injured, two seriously, in an attack which occurred Monday morning in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen, local police said.



Local police told a press briefing that the suspect was still at large. Witnesses said the Old Town of Schaffhausen was sealed off to allow police to continue their search.



The owner of a shop in the area told local media that the attack was by a man with a chainsaw, but local police did not comment on this detail.



Schaffhausen is a Swiss town on the upper Rhine River near the German border.

