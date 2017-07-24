Baby caught with ‘lucky’ matches

Security at a Guangzhou airport said they stopped a mother and her baby after they discovered the child had a bundle of matches sewn to its hat for good luck, local media reported Monday.



The woman surnamed Lu was on her way to board a China Eastern flight MU5306 to Shanghai at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Sunday afternoon when she was stopped going through a security check.



Carrying a lot of luggage, the woman asked an airport security agent, surnamed Hou, to hold her baby as she went through the checkpoint.



That's when Hou spotted the dozen matchsticks sewn on the baby's hat.



Hou informed Lu that inflammable items are not allowed on planes.



Surprised by the discovery, Lu said her mother-in-law had sewn them there for good luck.



"It's a custom in my hometown," said Lu, who agreed to take them off without incident.



news.dayoo.com

