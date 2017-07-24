Drunk man detained for roadside tussle with traffic cops

A Shanxi Province man was detained after a drunken incident that involved him hugging an officer's leg and demanding compensation for his shoes.



Caught on video, the man's alcohol-fueled tirade began Wednesday after traffic officers in Yangquan stopped the ebike he was riding as a passenger on for running a red light.



When police imposed a 20 yuan ($3) fine for the violation, the man in question became belligerent with officers.



During the exchange, the man suddenly fell to the ground, claiming he had been struck. Still on the ground, he grabbed onto an officer's leg.



The man then demanded compensation from the officers for his scuffed shoes.



He was taken into custody for hindering police work.



Sina Video

