Premier Li congratulates inaugural ceremony of AFCA

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the inaugural ceremony of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA).
The establishment of a stable and efficient financial system is an important foundation for sustainable development of the world economy, and the AFCA will serve an important role in optimizing the allocation of regional financial resources and supporting the development of all countries, especially emerging economies, Li said in the letter.
Vice Premier Ma Kai
attended the ceremony.
Officially established in May at the Belt and Road
forum in Beijing, the AFCA has 107 institutions from around the world as founding members.
China is willing to join hands with relevant parties to push for the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, for which AFCA can provide strong support, according to the letter.
Li hoped that the AFCA could follow the philosophy of green finance and inclusive finance, step up exploration and cooperation, and make active contributions to the stable growth of Asian economy, and the global economy as a whole.
"The AFCA should gradually develop into a promoter of regional financial exchanges and cooperation, a leader of standard-setting bodies, a defender of security and stability, as well as a participant in global financial governance," Li said.