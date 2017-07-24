China’s Dr Doolittle does good for injured animals

From monkeys to parrots to snakes, 39-year-old Lin Zhaomin has spent most of the last five years in the company of animals.



As the only employee at the remote Guangzhou Wildlife Rescue Center in South China, Lin is responsible for more than 500 animals that call the center home.



"I go home to spend some time with my family once every month," said Lin, "I choose to stay here because I love these animals."



Lin cares for more than 30 different species, many of them endangered animals confiscated from traffickers by customs and local police.



While injured animals are rehabilitated and released back into the wild, Lin explained that those deemed to be invasive species become permanent residents at the center.



Lin patrols the surrounding wilds twice a day and responds to reports of injured animals from local authorities and residents.



Established in 2011, the Guangzhou center is not currently open to the public.



Lin is the only expert on staff apart from one security guard and two maintenance workers, local authorities explained.



"I am willing to work on my own," Lin said, "It is my responsibility to rescue, feed and protect these animals."



Guangzhou Daily

