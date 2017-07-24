AFCA set to strengthen Asian financial cooperation

The Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA) was set up in Beijing on Monday. It is a non-governmental financial organization with the mission of articulating Asian voices and perspectives in the global financial markets by building a regional financial cooperation platform.



In a congratulation letter to the inauguration ceremony of the association, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of a stable and efficient financial system for the sustainable development of the global economy.



Li hopes that the AFCA will practice the concepts of green and inclusive finance, gradually developing into a promoter of regional financial communication and cooperation, a safeguard for regional financial stability, and an engagement platform for international financial governance.



"The Asian financial crisis that occurred 20 years ago and global financial crisis nine years ago have taught the international financial community a lesson. Against the backdrop of accelerated economic globalization, the international community is moving toward a community of common destiny," Ha Yung Ku, chairman of the Korea Federation of Banks, said at the ceremony.



"International financial cooperation has become increasingly pivotal for preventing and resolving international financial risks and promoting international financial stability," he said.



The AFCA will help articulate Asian voices and views as the world financial center of gravity is shifting from the West to Asia, said Chng Sok Hui, CFO of Singapore-based DBS Bank.



The GDP of Asia grew at a 7.7 percent annually over the past decade, the fastest growth in the world, comprising half of the global economy, Tian Guoli, chairman of the AFCA and head of the China Banking Association, said during the press conference after the opening ceremony.



Therefore, the establishment of AFCA is also in response to the need of Asian financial institutions and bankers to facilitate cooperation and use united mechanisms to prevent financial risks, Tian noted.



