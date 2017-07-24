Figuratively Speaking

6.7%



Revised forecast for China's economic growth in 2017 announced by the IMF on Monday, reflecting the country's policy easing and efforts in supply-side reform.



605 yuan/ton



Price of Qinhuangdao thermal coal on Monday, the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association said.



3.04tr yuan



Real estate loans issued in the first half, representing 38.1 percent of total loans, down 2.3 percentage points from the first quarter, the People's Bank of China said on Monday.



100m kh



Maximum electric load in East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday due to hot weather, surpassing the maximum power load of some countries like Germany and Australia

