Foxconn plans in US

Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn is nearing a decision to invest in the production of display panels for large-screen TVs in the US state of Wisconsin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.
The two sides could hold an event in Washington to discuss the matter this week, said the report.
If the deal is confirmed, it would be the latest move by an Asian manufacturer to invest in the US after US President Donald Trump
pledged to create more jobs.
Foxconn has said earlier that it was looking to invest in seven states in the US with a total of more than $10 billion, said the report.