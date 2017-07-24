No collusion, says BMW

German carmaker BMW on Sunday rejected media reports that the emissions treatment systems in its vehicles do not work effectively and that it colluded with rivals on their design, the Reuters reported on Monday.



Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday that a number of auto manufactures including BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche may have colluded to fix the prices and designs of diesel emissions treatment systems and other vehicle parts.



"Cars of the BMW Group are not being manipulated and are in line with the applicable legal requirements," a BMW spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

