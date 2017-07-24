Poland, China General Nuclear discuss power project as part of strategic cooperation

Polish authorities have been consulting with State-owned China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) about cooperating and building the country's first nuclear power station, according to a statement on the website of CGN on Monday.



The negotiations came during the visit of a group of Polish officials, including Deputy Minister of Energy Andrzej Piotrowski, to the Shenzhen-based company from July 9-15. The delegation also visited the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province and the construction site of the second Hualong One reactor - unit 4 of the Fangchenggang nuclear power station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said the statement.



"CGN has paid close attention to the Polish nuclear power market and is willing to become a long-term strategic partner of the country," Shu Guogang, vice president of CGN, said in the statement. He also noted that such cooperation will bring mutual benefits to both countries.



Poland in 2014 announced plans to build two nuclear power stations with total capacity of 6 million kilowatts. The first unit is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.





