Didi co-invests in Grab

Chinese car-sharing services provider Didi Chuxing announced on Monday it will co-lead the current financing round of Grab, an on-demand platform in Southeast Asia.



Didi and SoftBank Group will invest up to $2 billion in this round.



The investment aims to reinforce Grab's position in the region's Internet economy, and with an anticipated total investment amounting to $2.5 billion, this round of financing is expected to be the largest single financing ever in the Southeast Asian region, the Chinese company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.



Grab has a market share of 95 percent in the third-party taxi-hailing segment in the region, the statement noted.

