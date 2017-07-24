Didi co-invests in Grab

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/24 20:43:39
Chinese car-sharing services provider Didi Chuxing announced on Monday it will co-lead the current financing round of Grab, an on-demand platform in Southeast Asia.
Didi and SoftBank Group will invest up to $2 billion in this round.
The investment aims to reinforce Grab's position in the region's Internet economy, and with an anticipated total investment amounting to $2.5 billion, this round of financing is expected to be the largest single financing ever in the Southeast Asian region, the Chinese company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.
Grab has a market share of 95 percent in the third-party taxi-hailing segment in the region, the statement noted.