Russia, Angola and Saudi Arabia became the top three providers of crude oil to China in June, official data showed Monday.



The amount of crude oil China imported from Russia soared 27 percent year-on-year to 5.22 million tons in June, while imports from Angola increased 10.6 percent year-on-year to 4.11 million tons in the same month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.



In addition, China imported 638,928 tons of naphtha and 900,335 tons of fuel oil.