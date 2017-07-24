Press revenue rise

China's press and publishing industry grossed 2.4 trillion yuan ($350 billion) in 2016, up 9 percent year-on-year, the press and publication regulator said Monday.



The profits generated in digital publication stood at 572.09 billion yuan last year, accounting for one-third of the industry's total revenue, according to a report issued by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.



The report said that China's themed publications and mainstream media outlets saw growing influence. In addition, print, video and digital publications worth $110 million were exported overseas in 2016, up 5 percent year-on-year.



