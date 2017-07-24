Citizens of C China's Zhengzhou go to ice park for coolness in canicular days

Kids slide in an ice park of Zhengzhou City, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2017. The hot weather has been lasting in most areas of Henan after entering the canicular days. Many citizens of Zhengzhou came to the ice park for enjoying the coolness. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Citizens take a dog sled ride in an ice park of Zhengzhou City, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2017. The hot weather has been lasting in most areas of Henan after entering the canicular days. Many citizens of Zhengzhou came to the ice park for enjoying the coolness. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Citizens play in an ice park of Zhengzhou City, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 24, 2017. The hot weather has been lasting in most areas of Henan after entering the canicular days. Many citizens of Zhengzhou came to the ice park for enjoying the coolness. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)